Supermodel Bar Refaeli sentenced to 9 months of community service for tax evasion

Supermodel Bar Refaeli has been sentenced to nine months of community service by an Israeli court in a tax evasion case. Her mother and agent Zipi Refaeli has been given a 16-month prison term. Refaeli, 35, and her mother had been convicted in July on charges of tax evasion on income worth USD 10 million.

The sentences were made official on Sunday by a court here, reports nydailynews.com. According to the website, Bar and Zippi had in June negotiated a plea that required them to pay a USD 1.5 million fine, plus the taxes they owe.

The model and her mother were photographed at the courthouse wearing masks amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Accompanying them were Bar's father, Rafi, and their lawyers.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever