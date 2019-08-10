Suresh Raina undergoes knee surgery in Amsterdam

cricket

The Indian cricketer was facing some issue in knee since last season

Amsterdam: Chennai Super Kings vice captain and Indian cricketer Suresh Raina underwent a knee surgery which in all probability rules him out of the entire domestic season which starts later in the month of August.

32-year-old Suresh Raina had a niggling knee injury which was operated upon and it will take him atleast six weeks of intense rehabilitation to recover.

"Mr Suresh Raina went through a surgery for his knee where he is been facing discomfort for last few months. The surgery is been successful and it will require him 4-6 weeks of rehab for recovery," Raina's Dutch surgeon Dr H Van der Hoeven was quoted as saying.

Raina has played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals. He last represented India in July 2018 in an ODI against England at the Leeds.

Suresh Raina is one of the top run-scorers in IPL history and was instrumental in taking Chennai Super Kings to the final of the IPL 2019.

With rumours surrounding MS Dhoni's retirement, Suresh Raina is all set to take over the reigns of the Chennai Super Kings next year.

He is affectionately called 'Chinna Thalla' by his fans in Chennai. 'Chinna Thalla' effectively means Lieutenant to the captain.

With inputs from PTI

