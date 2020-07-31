Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bihar Police questions actor Ankita Lokhande in Mumbai

Bihar Police questioned actor Ankita Lokhande at her residence in Mumbai on Thursday in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide.

Lokhande, Rajput's former girlfriend, had worked with the deceased actor on a popular television show.

According to Bihar Police, statements of four people including Lokhande and Rajput's doctor have been recorded.

Bihar Police had started the investigation after an FIR was registered by Rajput's father KK Singh in Patna against actor Rhea Chakraborty under several sections, including abetment of suicide.

The Bihar government and Rajput's family have filed caveats before the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking to challenge Chakraborty's petition that sought transfer of the FIR registered in Patna to Mumbai.

A caveat is a legal process, in which the party which had filed it before the concerned court, shall have to be heard definitely before the concerned court will pass any order in future.

Chakraborty had moved a petition in the top court seeking directions to transfer the investigation in the FIR filed by Rajput's family in Bihar to the Mumbai Police.

Earlier, Chakraborty had demanded a CBI probe in the case.

In another development, the apex court on Thursday refused to hear a petition filed by one Alka Priya seeking to transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14.

According to the Mumbai Police, statements of 41 people, including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far.

