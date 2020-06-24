Sushant Singh Rajput died of asphyxia, no sign of struggle: Postmortem report

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s final postmortem report has been submitted to Mumbai Police. The report confirms that the actor died of asphyxia due to hanging as mentioned in the preliminary report. However, the viscera report is still awaited.

According to the police, the postmortem report also confirmed that there was no sign of struggle, thus refuting the claims on social media that the actor was strangulated to death.

So far, the police have recorded statements of 23 people in the case. The investigation also revealed that the actor spoke to two of his managers regarding some films. The statement of the psychiatrist, whom the actor was consulting after being diagnosed with depression, has not been recorded yet.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news