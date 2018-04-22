Suspecting his wife of extra marital affair, teen punches his baby son to death

The deceased childâs mother is also a minor and the two got married two months ago. The incident took place when the mother went out to look for a job, leaving the child with his father



In a tragic incident, a teenager allegedly punched his two-month-old son to death on the suspicion that the child was born out of an extra-marital affair. The Delhi police said that the incident was reported from outer Delhi's Mangolpuri by the mother of the child.

The deceased child’s mother is also a minor and the two got married two months ago. The incident took place when the mother went out to look for a job, leaving the child with his father. When she returned home, she found the baby lying motionless and her husband was nowhere to be seen. She took him to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The woman then informed the police, who apprehended the 17-year-old boy. On being arrested the boy told the police that he suspected that his wife was having an extra-marital affair and that the child was someone else's.

The accused has earlier been arrested for several cases of mobile snatching and is currently unemployed. In a similar incident In a similar incident, a mentally disturbed woman had allegedly decapitated her eight-month-old son's and mutilated his body in outer Delhi's Aman Vihar on the intervening night of April 19 and 20.

(mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI)

