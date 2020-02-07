Sustainability made fun

A basic question has plagued Khrisha Shah, co-founder, Dysco for a long time now, "How can humans live symbiotically with nature and the planet?" And when she started her networking platform Dysco in 2016, she came across sustainability businesses in her network of jobseekers and collaborators built through her platform. The world was thinking about climate crisis just as she was and their first sustainability event took place in 2018. Now, it returns in a larger and fun format as Y3K: Planet Lost & Found.

"We want to create something that wasn't so academic or serious that it would be inaccessible, but a space for learning and networking that was fun for all," says Shah. So the event now has workshops, film screenings, music, fashion, food, installations and a silent auction besides talks. There is also a spin on a career fair where those looking for collaborators in the sustainable space can interact with each other.

Some of the speakers at the event include Avijit Michael, founder, Jhatkaa.org, wildlife photographer and president, Wildlife Conservation Trust, Anish Andheria, Pratap Raju of Climate Launchpad and dive master Sara Mahdi. The film screenings, curated by production company The Gaia People themed around sustainability will also include an unreleased episode of their popular series, On the Brink.



Anish Andheria, Avijit Michael and Ditty

Among the workshops, Bengaluru-based sustainable brand Bare Necessities will teach participants how to embrace a fuss-free zero-waste lifestyle in a month. "They are launching a course that enables people to live zero-waste and there will be a curtain-raiser at the event," says Shah. A zine-making workshop by Current Conversations magazine will bridge the gap between art and science to talk about sustainability.

Besides the learning, for those looking to simply let their hair down and have a good time, there's a music section in the evening with city-based Discoman aka Nishant Walimbe and ecologist-turned-musician Ditty. "Every artiste we selected keeps to the larger theme and embodies sustainability in their work and life," explains Shah.

Through the course of the event, artist Jai 'Zaiu' Ranjit will do a live painting session after which the piece will be up for silent auction. Interactive installations will engage the audience and urge them to think about alternative scenarios of the future, one with and without sustainable practices. Visitors to the fest can also indulge in retail-therapy with sustainable fashion and home decor brands or grab a bite of plant-based meat made out of jackfruit. On offer are also curated menus by Easyhuman Cafe and Prana Kitchen. Talking about the smaller things that go into the making of a sustainable event, Shah reveals that the decor is eco-friendly too. "It's all made of scrap fabric, upcycled and pre-used publicity material by Pretty Things India. To put it together was a fun exercise," she says.

AT Pioneer Hall, John Baptist Road, Mount Mary, Bandra West.

ON February 8, 10 am to 10 pm

LOG ON TO www.insider.in

Cost Rs 800

