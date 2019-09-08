Swimming coach arrested for molesting minor girl brought to Goa from New Delhi

Swimming coach identified as Surajit Ganguly, who was arrested from New Delhi for allegedly raping a 16-year-old swimmer, was brought to Goa on Saturday late night. The accused was brought to Goa by a flight. The accused was absconding ever since the incident and a case was registered against him but was arrested from Kashmere Gate area in New Delhi on Friday. The Swimming Federation of India (SFI) has also banned Surajit Ganguly from any form of coaching or other activities related to the sport across India after videos and photographs of him allegedly molesting a minor girl surfaced on the internet.

The girl's father had also approached Rishra Police Station in Hoogly district of West Bengal with a complaint against the swimming coach. The matter was then taken by North Goa District Police since the alleged place of occurrence was in Mapusa, Goa. Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports also took cognisance into the matter. Goa Sports Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar had earlier said, "A criminal action should be taken against the accused Surajit Ganguly." Notably, the accused had won 12 medals in international swimming competitions with the first coming at the Asian Swimming Championships in Hong Kong in 1984.

With inputs from ANI

