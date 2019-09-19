Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, here's a list of who plays whom

The trailer of Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy managed to create exactly the kind of impact the makers thought or expected it would. The grandeur and grit have left everyone curious and bewitched. The leading man is essaying the eponymous character and fascinatingly looks the part. He's ferocious yet fragile in his demeanour. It's the role of a lifetime for an iconic actor and a celebrated superstar.

But a film like this one deserves an equally fantastic cast and it does boast of an impressive one. We have glimpses of all the integral characters, but not everyone is aware of who's playing whom. So from Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, here are what the stars are essaying in this ambitious historical:

1. Amitabh Bachchan

It will be a treat for all cinema aficionados to witness two of the biggest and most celebrated actors in one frame. Bachchan portrays the role of Guru Gosayi Venkanna, Reddy's guru who inspired him and played a great role in shaping his life and ideologies. The actor has a small but an immensely crucial part as Reddy wouldn't have been as heroic and fearless as he was had it not been for Venkanna. The actor dons a never-seen-before avatar and nails it effortlessly. And what can one write about the baritone that hasn't written before?

2. Nayanthara

The gorgeous Nayanthara is Siddhamma, wife of Reddy, and her scenes with the actor, at least the trailer suggests so, are laced with high emotions. The director, Surender Reddy, has shot the actress flatteringly, and she aces the character, as far as the trailer suggests.

3. Sudeep

Kannada star Sudeep plays Avuku Raju, a warlord who seems to be the antagonist of the story. Sudeep's mien can be cold and conniving and the actor is known for breathing life into such despicable characters, Rann and Eega are examples. And before we see him as the villain in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3, we have to witness another equally audacious role that the actor should play with aplomb.

4. Tamannaah

The Tamil actor essays the role of Lakshmi, and while the promo doesn't really suggest what we can expect from her part, it seems she too will be a part of Reddy's war against the ruthless British rule. Tamannaah was highly impressive in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning, and with another massive piece of art, she proves she can essay such characters with fluidity.

5. Vijay Sethupathi

Sethupathi, another celebrated actor of the Tamil industry plays the role of Raja Pandi, a tribe leader from Tamil Nadu and a close confidant of Reddy. He, too, is ready to join forces with the warrior to fight against the oppression of the British rule.

