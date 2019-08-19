Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Makers give a sneak peek into their characters

regional-cinema

Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi come together for the first time in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Here's a sneak peek into all the pivotal characters of the upcoming period drama

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

In a notable collaboration, living legends from the two biggest film industries of India- Bollywood and the south film industry, Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi respectively, are coming together on screen for the first time in upcoming period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The recently released character posters from the film are looking magnetic as they have the most powerful superstars come together for the first time and form an enigmatic cast. Amitabh Bachchan looks magnetic and larger than life, whereas Chiranjeevi appears ruthless and fierce in their respective posters.

The period drama is based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy who fought in what is known to be the first war of Independence against the British Rule in India.

The movie features an ensemble cast of Shri Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Kichcha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Nayanthara, Tamannaah and Niharika which makes the movie unmissable.

Check out the character posters of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy right here:

Amitabh Bachchan - Gosaayi Venkanna, the guiding force and guru behind Narasimha Reddy's freedom struggle

Chiranjeevi - Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, the fearless inspiration behind India's first ever rebellion against the British.

Kichcha Sudeep - Avuku Raju, the ambitious leader and nemisis of Narasimha Reddy, joins the forces in the revolt against the British rule

Vijay Sethupathi - Meet Raaja Pandi, the ferocious fighter and soul of SyeRaa’s army

Ravi Kishan

Nayanthara, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu

Nayanthara, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu... Meet the key characters of #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy... Teaser of #SyeRaa to be launched on 20 Aug 2019 in #Mumbai. #SyeRaaTeaser #WarriorsOfSyeRaa pic.twitter.com/P63IRHtjit — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 19, 2019

Produced by Ram Charan, Excel Entertainment and AA Films in association with Konidela Productions, SyeRaa Narasimha Reddy stars the greatest Indian ensemble cast of all times. The film is directed by Surender Reddy and is slated to release this year.

Watch this space, as the teaser will be out soon!

