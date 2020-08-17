Sylvester Stallone enjoys a day on the beach with family

Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone had a fun time on the beach with his wife Jennifer Flavin and daughters Sophia and Scarlet. The action star was seen chatting with the three ladies, who all flaunted their figures in bikinis, on a beach of Malibu on Saturday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The 74-year-old actor wore black swim trunks with a black T-shirt and grey sneakers. His wife appeared to be happy too on spending the day with two of their three daughters, in a baby-blue bikini, white cropped T-shirt. Sophia, on the other hand, wore red bikini and white retro sunglasses.

Younger sister Scarlet joined her in a dark green string bikini with a white T-shirt that was rolled up in the front. None of them wore protective masks, but they maintained social distancing from strangers.

