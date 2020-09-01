Sylvester Stallone to release director's cut of Rocky IV to mark film's 35th anniversary

Fans of actor Sylvester Stallone have a reason to rejoice as the 'Rocky' superstar is all set to bring a director's cut of 'Rocky IV' to the screens. The 74-year-old actor made the announcement on Instagram through a post featuring a painted picture of one of the still from the film.

"For the 35th anniversary Rocky 4 Is getting a new DIRECTOR'S cut by me. So far it looks great. Soulful.. Thank you MGM For this opportunity to entertain," he wrote in the caption. Fans of the actor and the film flooded the comment sections with scores of questions expressing their excitement for the new film.

Rocky IV was the most successful instalment of the 'Rocky' franchise on the financial front. Besides, Stallone, the film also stars Carl Weathers, Brigitte Nielsen, Talia Shire, Burt Young, and others. Stallone who directed and wrote the film had received Academy Award nominations for writing the first film of the franchise.

