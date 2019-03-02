Sylvester Stallone's 'Rambo: Last Blood' set for September release

hollywood

Adrian Goldberg is directing from a screenplay by Stallone and Matthew Cirulnick. Stallone, who was 36 when the first film premiered, will be 73 at the release "Last Blood"

Sylvester Stallones

Action star Sylvester Stallone's "Rambo: Last Blood", the fifth instalment of the "Rambo" franchise, will hit the theatres on September 20. It will release 37 years after the series started with "First Blood", reports variety.com.

The story centres on Stallone's John Rambo crossing into Mexico and taking on a violent cartel when the daughter of one of his friends is kidnapped. "Rambo: Last Blood" also stars Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta and Yvette Monreal.

Adrian Goldberg is directing from a screenplay by Stallone and Matthew Cirulnick. Stallone, who was 36 when the first film premiered, will be 73 at the release "Last Blood".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever