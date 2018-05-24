T20 2018: 5 vital takeaways from Kolkata's win over Rajasthan

Kolkata continued their momentum and defeated Rajasthan by 25 runs and will now take on Hyderabad in the second qualifier

Kolkata defeated Rajasthan by 25 runs in the eliminator at Eden Gardens, Kolkata and will now face Hyderabad in the second qualifier. The match was not perfect for Kolkata as they struggled for fluency but played the big moments well. Rajasthan, on the other hand, had their chances but couldn't put up a collective effort and missed the services of Jos Buttler big time.

Here are the 5 takeaways from Kolkata's win:



Sunil Narine. All Pics/AFP

1. Kolkata’s top order faltering under pressure: Just like the first match between Chennai and Hyderabad, Kolkata's top order also struggled as they lost first three wickets for 24 runs, with losing Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, and Nitish Rana. Kolkata couldn’t get any momentum in the early part of the innings and were 63/4.



Krishnappa Gowtham

2. Krishnappa Gowtham's wonderful season continues: Karnataka’s Krishnappa Gowtham had another good outing and picked up 2/15 in three overs. Rajasthan in T20 2018 have been badly let down by senior Indian seamer Jaydev Unadkat (0/33 in two overs) and in the absence of England all-rounder Ben Stokes, Rajasthan have lacked firepower in their bowling.

Krisnappa Gowtham opened the bowling and got rid of the dangerous pair of Sunil Narine and Robin Uthappa. Krisnappa Gowtham has also proved his mettle with the bat this T20 2018, so the big investment by the Rajasthan has paid off.



Andre Russell

3. Andre Russell coming to the party: West Indian Andre Russell is one of the highly rated T20 players going around, with his powerful batting, acrobatic fielding, and impactful bowling. Just like Faf du Plessis coming to the party at the right time, Andre Russell rose to the occasion and played a magnificent knock for Kolkata. Andre Russell came to the crease at the fall of Shubman Gill’s wicket in the 15th over and without taking too much time blasted an unbeaten 49 off 25 balls, striking five big sixes. Andre Russell is a quintessential T20 player and Kolkata would be hoping that he carries this form against Hyderabad.



Ajinkya Rahane

4. Is Ajinkya Rahane a misfit in T20 cricket?: Indian star batsman and Rajasthan captain Ajinkya Rahane is one of the most graceful and technically correct players going around in international cricket. But in T20 2018, Ajinkya Rahane has looked a little bit of confused and his game has suffered because of that. Ajinkya Rahane in T20 2018 League has scored 370 runs in 15 matches, but the main problem has been the strike rate (118.21).

Ajinkya Rahane has scored runs in T20 2018, but again against Kolkata scored 46 off 41 balls and robbed the side of momentum. Ajinkya Rahane no doubt is a fine batsman but has to refine his game in the shortest format to stay relevant in T20 format.



Kolkata T20 team

5. Can Kolkata get the better of Hyderabad?: Kolkata in T20 2018 have exceeded expectations and are now one win away from taking on finalists Chennai. Kolkata under the leadership of Dinesh Karthik have played calculative cricket. The big challenge for Kolkata would be to take on Hyderabad and going by the current form, Kolkata franchise would fancy their chances against Kane Williamson led side. Kolkata have proved that you don't need big names but performances and Dinesh Karthik has really proved his mettle as a cricketer this T20 2018 league.

