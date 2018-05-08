T20 2018: Bangalore virtually out of playoffs after losing to Hyderabad

Only the unlikeliest theoretical possibility now stands between Hyderabad and a playoff spot. And only an equally unlikely theoretical possibility will see Bangalore make the playoffs from here



Hyderabad leg-spinner Rashid Khan (left) celebrates dismissing Bangalore ace AB de Villiers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad yesterday. Pics/AFP

As though undergoing an exorcism, the match between Hyderabad and Bangalore swung violently here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium yesterday. Fortunes fluctuated before Bhuvneshwar Kumar held his nerve to defend 11 in the final over, to help Hyderabad to 16 points. Only the unlikeliest theoretical possibility now stands between Hyderabad and a playoff spot. And only an equally unlikely theoretical possibility will see Bangalore make the playoffs from here.

The battle between the canny Hyderabad spinners and Bangalore's famed batting line-up was always going to lend the contest an exciting subtext, in addition to being the defining passage of the match. In pursuit of their first away win, Bangalore were racing along after Parthiv Patel struck a quickfire 20 and passed on the baton to Virat Kohli, who looked in imperious form during his knock of 39. But Rashid Khan's introduction immediately induced a bit of anxiety, followed by a collapse.

Kane drops Kohli

In only his first over, Rashid got Kohli to nick one to slip, but his opposite number Kane Williamson put him down. Luck eluded both Kohli and Bangalore thereafter, as both Kohli and AB de Villiers fell in quick succession. Moeen Ali didn't last long either to leave Bangalore tottering at 84 for five. All-rounder Colin de Grandhomme and Mandeep Singh kept Bangalore in the hunt with a 57-run stand but after the spin duo of Shakib Al Hasan and Rashid had broken the back of Bangalore's chase, they were swimming against too strong a current, eventually falling short by five runs.

Bangalore bowlers right on target

Earlier, opting to chase against a team that defends totals for a living was fraught with risk but Bangalore's bowlers stood up to bundle out the Hyderabad for just 146. Led by local boy Mohammed Siraj, who has proven to be an effective death bowler lately, Bangalore stifled Hyderabad's progress with regular wickets. First, Alex Hales was cleaned-up playing across the line by Tim Southee.

Siraj strikes early

Then Siraj had Shikhar Dhawan caught on the pull-shot to deep-square leg to win Bangalore the all-important power-play. Manish Pandey's horrid season continued as Yuzvendra Chahal, who has himself had a forgettable season, had the batsman caught meekly at short-cover. Hyderabad's only partnership of note, between Kane Williamson and Shakib al Hasan produced 64, but once Williamson was caught at fine-leg for 56, his fifth fifty of the season, Hyderabad capitulated quickly. Siraj added another two wickets to his tally, finishing with three for 25, his best figures this season.

Still missing Warner?

666

No. of runs Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson has scored in 17 matches since 2017 as compared to David Warner, who amassed 641 runs in 14 matches.

Also Read: T20 2018: Hyderabad All But Seal Bangalore's Fate With 5-Run Win

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates