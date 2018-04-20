T20 2018: Chennai die-hard fans travel to Pune in special train to support MS Dhoni and Co

A special train carrying the Ã¢ÂÂYellow ArmyÃ¢ÂÂ fans with CSK banners left Chennai Central station yesterday morning. The sponsors of the team will be bearing all the expenses towards their travel, boarding and lodging in Pune



MS Dhoni

Exiled from Chennai after protests on the Cauvery waters issue, Chennai sponsors have taken a few hundred of their die-hard fans to their new home Pune for today's match against Rajasthan.

A special train carrying the “Yellow Army” fans with CSK banners left Chennai Central station yesterday morning. The sponsors of the team will be bearing all the expenses towards their travel, boarding and lodging in Pune. The special train alone cost Rs 23 lakh, informed sources said.

All the IPL matches from Chennai, the home base of CSK, were shifted out of Chennai following street violence against the matches being held in the midst of raging protests in the state over the Cauvery water issue. The CSK then opted for its new home Pune.

Catch up on all the latest IPL news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever