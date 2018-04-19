T20 2018: Hardik Pandya says sorry to Ishan Kishan after ball hit his face

Kishan suffered a freak injury in Tuesday's T20 match between Mumbai and Bangalore at the Wankhede when a throw from Pandya struck the Mumbai wicketkeeper's face



Hardik Pandya posted this picture with his Mumbai teammate Ishan Kishan yesterday on Twitter, and captioned it: "Mera cutie pie. SoRajasthany bhai! Stay strong".

Kishan suffered a freak injury in Tuesday's T20 match between Mumbai and Bangalore at the Wankhede when a throw from Pandya struck the Mumbai wicketkeeper's face. According to information from the Mumbai camp, Kishan is perfectly fine but may be rested for the next match against Rajasthan in Jaipur as a precautionary measure.

