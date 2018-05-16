T20 2018: Kuldeep Yadav makes a fine comeback as he claims 4-20 against Rajasthan

Wrist spinner Yadav claims 4-20 as Kolkata win by 6 wickets



Kolkata spinner Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan's Stuart Binny at Eden Gardens yesterday. Pic/PTI

Rajasthan failed to build on a blistering start, managing a vulnerable 142 in the 19 overs they lasted in a crunch match at the Eden Gardens here yesterday. Kolkata got to the target with six wickets and two overs to spare after being held up midway by a Ben Stokes inspired a Royals resurgence. The English all-rounder, having again failed with the bat, finished with fine figures of 4-1-15-3 but there just wasn't enough on the board to defend.

Chris Lynn scored a 42-ball 45 that had five fours and a six, a sedate effort by his standards and skipper Dinesh Karthik an unbeaten 41 off 31.Earlier, the Knights, winning a good toss, pulled things back nicely after Rahul Tripathi (27) and Jos Buttler (39) had given RR a rollicking start.

Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav, who was hit for five sixes by Mumbai's Ishan Kishan, four of them in-a-row, in Kolkata's last match at the venue, made a fine comeback to finish with 4-0-20-4. Sunil Narine, brought in to stem the flow, went for 10 and a huge total loomed large. Andre Russell gave away just four runs in the fourth while removing Tripathi with a short one that caught a glove en route to the 'keeper. Ajinkya Rahane and Buttler fell attempting reverse-sweeps as they tried to break the shackles.

