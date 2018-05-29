T20 2018: mid-day's best XI players based on performances

Check out who's in and who misses out from mid-day's tournament XI, and see if it matches your team of T20 2018 tournament

1. KL Rahul (Punjab)

Matches 14, Runs 659, Highest 95*, Average 54.91, 50s 6, 100 0



KL Rahul began his campaign on a fine note, scoring the fastest half-century of the T20 off just 14 balls. The Punjab opener smashed four sixes and six fours en route his match-winning 51-run knock against Delhi. His consistent show in the tournament helped Punjab make it to the playoffs.

2. Shane Watson (Chennai)

Matches 15, Runs 555, Highest 117*, Average 39.64, 50s 2, 100s 2



Shane Watson stood up when it mattered most. The former Aussie opener's unbeaten 117 made the final a lop-sided affair as Chennai chased down the 179-run target with nine balls to spare against a decent SRH bowling line-up. The all-rounder is the only player to hit two centuries in this year's T20.

3. Kane Williamson (Hyderabad)

Matches 17, Runs 735 Highest 84, Average 52.50, 50s 8, 100 0



Kane Williamson took the responsibility of leading Hyderabad in the absence of original skipper David Warner and the New Zealand captain did not disappoint. The right-handed batsman scored eight half centuries in 17 games to play a stellar role in his team reaching the summit clash.

4. Rishabh Pant (Delhi)

Matches 14, Runs 684, Highest 128*, Average 52.61, 50s 5, 100 1



Rishabh Pant has become a household name thanks to his big-hitting, despite Delhi finishing at the bottom of the table. The wicketkeeper-batsman finished the tournament as the second highest scorer with a remarkable strike rate of 173.60. At 20, Pant also become the youngest to score 500-plus runs in T20 during his unbeaten 128 against HYderabad.

5. Ambati Rayudu (Chennai)

Matches 16, Runs 602, Highest 100*, Average 43.00, 50s 3, 100 1



Ambati Rayudu, who was purchased by Chennai for just Rs 2.2 crore in the auction was value for money. He didn't start the tourney on a high, but came good later on to finish with a strike rate of 149.75. His unbeaten ton in a league game saw Chennai chase a massive 180-run target with one over to spare.

6. MS Dhoni (Chennai) (captain & wk)

Matches 16, Runs 455, Highest 79*, Average 75.83, 50s 3, 100 0



MS Dhoni was back in the leadership role at Chennai after three years. And he showed just why he's called Captain Cool. His tactical move of sending Harbhajan Singh and Deepak Chahar up the batting order against Punjab paid rich dividends for Chennai. The skipper kept his cool with the bat too, scoring 455 runs at an impressive average of 75.83.

7. Rashid Khan (Hyderabad)

Matches 17, Wickets 21, Best 3-19, Economy 6.73



Rashid Khan showed why he was retained by Hyderabad for Rs 9 crore. The Afghan spinner's superb performances helped SRH defend less than 150 runs thrice in the tourney. He finished second highest wicket-taker, with 21 wickets, bowling at a decent economy rate of 6.73.

8. Andrew Tye (Punjab)

Matches 14, Wickets 24, Best 4-16, Economy 8.00



Andrew Tye had a tournament to remember thanks to some breath-taking performances with the ball. The Purple Cap-winner ticked all boxes with his consistent pace and wicket-taking ability. The Aussie speedster finished with 24 wickets in 14 matches which included three brilliant four-wicket hauls.

9. Siddarth Kaul (Hyderabad)

Matches 17, Wickets 21, Best 3-23, Economy 8.28



Though Hyderabad's Siddarth Kaul gave away 43 runs in three overs in the final, he had a fine T20 otherwise. Despite finishing with an expensive rate of 8.28, his wicket-taking ability helped put the brakes on the opposition and saw Hyderabad top the league phase.

10. Umesh Yadav (Bangalore)

Matches 14, Wickets 20, Best 3-23, Economy 7.86



Umesh Yadav didn't receive ample support in the bowling department but the pacer produced a dominating show claiming 20 wickets at an economy rate of under eight an over. His 3-23 in a league tie saw Punjab bowled out for just 88 runs and Bangalore winning with almost 12 overs to spare.

11. Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai)

Matches 14, Wickets 17, Best 3-15, Economy 6.88



Jasprit Bumrah showed just how miserly one can be in the death overs. The yorker specialist finished below six-an-over four times and was the key bowler for MI throughout.

