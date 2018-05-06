T20 2018: Table-toppers Hyderabad look to seal play-off spot

The most heartening aspect of Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) win over Delhi Daredevils (DD) was that their batsmen were largely responsible for it



Kane Williamson

The most heartening aspect of Hyderabad's win over Delhi was that their batsmen were largely responsible for it. The most disappointing aspect of Bangalore's whipping by Chennais was that their batsmen were largely responsible for it.

The win left Hyderabad on the brink of a play-off spot, which another win should secure. The loss released Bangalore into a dystopian reality where they are no longer in charge of their fate. For Hyderabad, the pieces of the jigsaw are falling in place. For Bangalore, they are so scattered that far from finding answers, it's hard to say what the question is anymore. Just when the bowling has found its moorings, the fielding is starting to let Bangalore down.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates