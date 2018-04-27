T20 2018: Why Punjab's Yuvraj Singh got dropped!

Yuvraj Singh has not had a great season at the ongoing T20 2018 series



Yuvraj Singh



Yuvraj Singh has unarguably been one of the biggest all-rounders in India as well as a highly sought cricketer in the cash-rich Twenty20 league over the years. Yuvraj Singh has been the highest gainer at the players' auction in 2015 when he was purchased for a whopping 16 crores by Delhi's T20 franchise.

Yuvraj Singh, however has not been able to make his mark in the ongoing 2018 edition. Yuvi has not scored above 20 runs in any match for Punjab this year and this could be one of the main reasons for the all-rounder being dropped by his team. Below is the list of runs Yuvraj Singh has scored in each match at the ongoing T20 2018 season.

12

v Delhi Daredevils at Mohali on April 8

4

v Bangalore at B’lore on April 13

20

v Chennai at Mohali on April 15

DNB

v SRH in Mohali on April 19

DNB

v Kolkata at Kolkata on April 21

14

v Delhi at New Delhi on April 23

