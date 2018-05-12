T20 2018: Yuvraj Singh gifts Punjab jersey to cancer-afflicted boy

Punjab player Yuvraj Singh met a 11-year-old boy suffering from cancer and gifted him a bag, cap and a team jersey signed by players, a team spokesperson said today



Punjab player Yuvraj Singh met a 11-year-old boy suffering from cancer and gifted him a bag, cap and a team jersey signed by players, a team spokesperson said today. Singh had yesterday met Rocky Dubey at the Holkar stadium here during the team's practice session. A family member of the 11-year-old said that Rocky was suffering from blood cancer since he was a one-year-old.

He informed that Rocky was admitted to a hospital today for a bone marrow transplant. A spokesperson for the T20 team said that Rocky was a budding cricketer and was a fan of the stylish southpaw. He said that Singh wished the youngster a speedy recovery and good health. Singh himself is a cancer survivor. The Punjab team is in the city to play match 44 of this season's IPL against Kolkata on Saturday.

