T20 Mumbai League: Mulani, Arjun help Tigers tame Panthers

Arjun Tendulkar also made a notable contribution for the Tigers, first by returning with figures of 3-27 and he later scored 28 off 24 balls, striking four fours

Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburb's Shams Mulani en route his unbeaten 60 against North Mumbai Panthers during their T20 Mumbai tie at Wankhede Stadium yesterday. Pics/Suresh Karkera

Shams Mulani's unbeaten 60 helped Aakash Tigers Mumbai Western Suburb beat North Mumbai Panthers by six wickets in their T20 Mumbai League game yesterday. Arjun Tendulkar also made a notable contribution for the Tigers, first by returning with figures of 3-27 and he later scored 28 off 24 balls, striking four fours.

Mulani took a wicket conceding 33 runs and then his unbeaten 60 off 31 balls, in which he struck three hours and four sixes, guided Tigers to a win. Mulani, with his left-arm spin, put brakes on a dangerous Panthers opening partnership that was running away with the game early on before Tendulkar's timely blows restricted the Panthers to 169 for six.



Aakash Tigers's Arjun Tendulkar claimed three wickets and scored 28 runs yesterday

While Tendulkar got the team off the blocks, Mulani's lusty blows and his unbroken 84-run partnership with Suryansh Shedge (27*) saw the Tigers overhauling the target with six wickets and four balls to spare.

Meanwhile, Royston Dias's 4-26 helped Triumph Knights hand Shivaji Park Lions their third straight defeat. The eight-wicket win kept Knights's playoff hopes alive. Unbeaten half centuries from Suryakumar Yadav and Parikshit Valasangkar helped Knights chase Shivaji Park Lions's 125-9 with ease.

