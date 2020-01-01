T20 World Cup: Blues have to be red hot

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Thirteen is almost universally considered an unlucky number, except in Australia where the corresponding number is 87—because it is 13 less than 100. Intriguingly, it is in Australia later this year that India will attempt to end a 13-year drought in international cricket's shortest, snappiest, newest format.

It's as hard to believe that a country that boasts the premier domestic T20 league in the world hasn't landed the biggest prize in that version for 13 years as it was incredibly pleasantly shocking when a young and unheralded outfit under a first-time captain went all the way in the inaugural World T20 in 2007. Now rechristened the Twenty20 World Cup, the seventh edition of 20-over cricket's flagship competition in October-November will offer the Indians another chance to snap their barren run, and Virat Kohli the opportunity to emulate illustrious predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

For all the razzle-dazzle and razzmatazz of the Indian Premier League, India didn't play as many Twenty20 Internationals as they should have until the previous edition of the World T20, at home in 2016. Having made their T20I debut in Johannesburg in December 2006, India had played just 68 matches in a little over nine years which meant that not even overwhelming individual brilliance could make up for sporadic appearances as a team.

A conscious shift in mindset has seen India play a massive 58 T20Is in the last three and a half years, with a minimum of eight more encounters guaranteed from the start of 2020 till their opening match at the T20 World Cup, against South Africa on October 24. The Kohli-Ravi Shastri combine, backed by the BCCI, has adopted the same preparatory approach to the 20-over World Cup, being staged after four and a half years, as the think-tank had done in the lead-up to its 50-over counterpart, a welcome development any which way one looks at it.

Alarming recent trends indicate a few problem areas that need addressing. Primary among them seems a conservative approach to the start of the innings while batting first; it remains to be seen if India use their series-decider against West Indies in Mumbai last month, when they stacked up 240 for three on the back of refreshing positivity, as the template going forward. India are at their most dangerous when they are chasing a total, with Kohli invariably taking it upon himself to steer the ship home. The best teams, however, are seldom one-dimensional. The Wankhede reiterated the potential for damage that India's enviable top-order, with Rohit Sharma and Kohli as the lynchpins, possess when setting a target.

As much due to injury and fitness issues as a desire to try out options, India haven't fielded their strongest bowling attack for a while now. Consequently, but also historically, India have found attack-minded batting line-ups that impose themselves early and embrace naked aggression hard to rein in — there is a reason why West Indies have beaten India thrice in four meetings in previous World T20s. India will therefore need Jasprit Bumrah fit and firing for reasons that don't need elaboration.

The contours of a settled batting line-up having taken shape, India wear a more formidable look than while going into the 50-over World Cup in England last summer. There is enough quality around Bumrah to not to have to play just adequate support roles. But especially in T20 cricket, conservatism and diffidence are hardly recipes to success. India have the personnel to make the Twenty20 World Cup 2020 their own and end a seven-year wait for global silverware. That, however, is only half the battle won.

By R Kaushik

