Table booking

A literary dinner themed around Amitav Ghosh's The Glass Palace is set to take place for the first time in Mumbai on Edible Book Day

Amitav Ghosh

For the hungry reader, words have always been food for thought. That is why we are intrigued when Nirbhay Kanoria, who helms online literary magazine The Curious Reader along with Devanshi Jain, informs us of an event they're organising on a day dedicated to the intersection of food and literature. Edible Book Day is celebrated annually on April 1 — and no, it's not a joke considering it's also April Fools Day.

The agenda for the evening is simple. A dinner at Colaba's Miss T themed around Amitav Ghosh's The Glass Palace, a novel that centered around three families and three parts of the world — Burma, India and Malaya. "He is one of my favourite authors, and we wanted to pick a popular name. He shot to fame with this novel," Kanoria tells us, adding that Miss T was also an obvious choice, as their specialisation in Burmese cuisine will tie in well. Although it will take a few days for both parties to settle on a final menu, they have a clear idea of how they will incorporate the theme.



Nirbhay Kanoria

"Guests can expect a culinary journey through Burma, inspired by excerpts. We'll definitely be using ingredients traditionally associated with Burmese food such as pickled tea leaf or Shan tofu (from the Shan region)," Gauri Devidayal of Miss T reveals while Kanoria sheds light on the flow of events, "In the novel, the Burmese Royal Family is forced into exile and reach Ratnagiri in Maharashtra. So, you'll be seeing some Maharashtrian influences in the food as well. And we'll be giving a scroll to each guest telling them the underlying meaning behind each dish and providing details of the book."



The restaurant serves Burmese cuisine that is central to Ghosh's novel

The event will only accommodate 12 people, and everyone is welcome — even if you aren't familiar with the novel. Kanoria says, "Of course, it will excite anyone who has read it but Burmese food fans will love it, too!"

Save the date



Last year, The Curious Reader organised a delivery campaign for the occasion



Edible Food Day is a global event celebrated on April first to commemorate the birthday of French gastronomer Jean Anthelme Brillat-Savarin (1755–1826), who wrote Physiologie du goût. People cook dishes that resemble the image of a book or its cover. Book-themed dinners are also organised.

ON April 1, 8.30 pm onwards

AT Miss T, 4, Mandlik Road, Apollo Bunder, Colaba.

LOG ON TO insider.in COST R3,500 (including a cocktail)

