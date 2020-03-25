Take a trip down memory lane and relive India's 2011 Cricket World Cup triumph

The historic 2011 Cricket World Cup is etched in the memory of all Indians as Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Co. lifted the cup after a gap of 28 years. The World Cup proved to be an emotional rollercoaster ride for fans of Indian cricket. On the 9th anniversary of the ICC World Cup 2011, Star Sports Network will broadcast three of India’s key matches starting today, allow fans to witness and re-live India’s feat.

ICC World Cup 2011, India vs Australia – Quarter Final on 24th March (Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi at 02:00 PM)

After finishing second in the group stage, India took on defending champions Australia in the quarter-final at the Motera Stadium. Electing to bat, Australia set India a target of 261 thanks to captain Ricky Ponting’s brilliant 104. India were off to a decent start in the chase before losing a flurry of wickets. It was left to the southpaw pair of Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina as the duo shouldered the responsibility to ensure the hosts cruised to the semi-finals. Yuvraj’s all-round show with the bat (57 not out) and ball (2/44) won him the Man of the Match award. Next up for India, was a semi-final showdown against Pakistan.

ICC World Cup 2011, India vs Pakistan – Semi Final, on 30th March (Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi at 02:00 PM)

After seeing off the Aussie challenge, India took on arch-rivals Pakistan at Mohali in the semi-final. Opting to bat first, India posted 260/9 thanks to Sachin Tendulkar’s 85 and some very sloppy fielding from Pakistan. The Master Blaster himself was dropped four times and he ensured Shahid Afridi and Co. would rue the missed opportunities. Some tight bowling from the Indian pace attack along with Yuvraj Singh’s two crucial wickets ensured Pakistan were bundled out for 231. India had a date with destiny!

ICC World Cup 2011, India vs Sri Lanka – Final, on 2nd April (Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi at 02:00 PM)

The stage was set! India and Sri Lanka, the two hosts of the 2011 ICC World Cup, faced off at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the final. Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first. Riding on Mahela Jayawardene’s brilliant 88-ball 103, the Lankan Lions set India a target of 275. The Men in Blue got off to a shocker as Lasith Malinga removed Virender Sehwag off the second ball of the chase before silencing the Mumbai crowd by dismissing Sachin Tendulkar for 18. However, Gautam Gambhir and captain MS Dhoni steadied the ship before Gambhir fell three runs short of a well-deserved 100. Dhoni finished in style as he launched the ball into the Mumbai sky for a huge six, his eyes tracing the ball as it flew out of the field, followed by a twirl of the bat that triggered wild celebrations across the country as the six-wicket win in the final ended India’s long wait for a World Cup.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates