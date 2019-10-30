MENU

Tamil actor Mano passes away in a car accident, wife critical

Updated: Oct 30, 2019, 11:16 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Popular mimicry artist and Tamil actor Mano passed away in a car accident in Chennai on October 28. His wife is in critical condition.

Picture Courtesy: Midday Archives

In unfortunate and unforeseen circumstances, Tamil actor and known mimicry artist Mano passed away in Chennai on October 28 in a car accident. The actor and his wife were in the car when the calamity happened. A media consultant and PR manager by the name of A. John-PRO announced this saddening news on Twitter. Take a look:

A report by India Today states the car lost control and hit the median, leading to his death on the spot. His wife was rushed to the Ramchandra Hospital and is currently in the ICU. They are parents to a seven-year-old child. The news has come as a huge piece of a shock for all his fans and admirers.

Mano is best known for his work in films like Murali, Azhagu and Emachandran. Apart from his acting, he was also very popular and known for his mimicry skills and showcased the same on various television and reality shows. This is truly saddening news and may his soul Rest In Peace. We also hope his wife recovers from the injuries soon! 

