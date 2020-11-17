Tamil actor Thavasi suffering from cancer, seeks financial help

Tamil actor Thavasi, who has been associated with films for more than three decades and who's best known for his performance in the blockbuster film, Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam, is suffering from cancer. A video of him seeking financial help has gone viral on social media.

In the video, he could be seen saying, "In a career spanning over 30 years, I have acted in movies starting from Kizhakku Cheemaiyile to Annaatthe. I never thought I'd be affected by such a disease. I am not able to do anything. I am not able to talk properly. I request all my fellow actors in the industry and the people of the state to help me recover from this so that I will be able to continue my acting," as reported by the website, Galatta.

Have a look at the video right here:

The actor's son also took to his Twitter account and shared the heartbreaking news and appealed for financial help, have a look right here:

May he get well soon.

