Tamil Superstar Suriya turns 44 today

Tamil star Saravanan Sivakumar, known by his stage name Suriya, is ringing in his 44th birthday today.

After making his debut in Nerukku Ner (1997), Suriya landed his breakthrough role in Nandha (2001) and then had his first major commercial success with the thriller Kaakha Kaakha (2003). Following award-winning performance as a conman in Pithamagan (2003) and a hunchback in Perazhagan (2004), Suriya played a patient suffering from anterograde amnesia in the 2005 blockbuster Ghajini.

He rose to stardom with the dual role of a father and son in Gautham Menon's semi-autobiographical Vaaranam Aayiram (2008). Suriya has also found success with science fiction films like 7aum Arivu (2011) and 24 (2016). He won three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards South last year.

The eldest son of Tamil film actor Sivakumar, Suriya married co-star Jyothika in 2006, after having been together for several years. The year 2012 marked his debut as a television presenter with the Star Vijay game show Neengalum Vellalam Oru Kodi, the Tamil version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

He was last seen in Tamil political thriller NGK, which also stars Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet Singh.

