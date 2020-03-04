Tamim Iqbal breaks own ODI record as Bangaldesh beat Zimbabwe

Tamim Iqbal's ton powered Bangladesh to a four-run victory over Zimbabwe in the second ODI here on Tuesday. Iqbal played a knock of 158 runs which is the highest ODI score by a Bangladesh player. With this victory, Bangladesh have sealed the three-match ODI series by 2-0. Chasing a target of 323 runs, Zimbabwe did not witness a good start to their innings as Shafiul Islam dismissed Regis Chakabva (2) in the fourth over. Tinashe Kamunhukamwe was then joined by Brendan Taylor but the latter was run out after scoring 11 runs. Kamunhukamwe went on to score his half-century but failed to convert it into a big innings as he gave away his wicket after scoring 51 runs.

Sikandar Raza and Wesley Madhevere then took the charge of the chase and provided their side with some momentum. The duo formed an 81-run partnership before Madhevere (52) was given LBW off Taijul Islam's delivery in the 37th over. Zimbabwe kept losing their wicket and Bangladesh bowlers put their opponents under immense pressure. However, Donald Tiripano and Tinotenda Mutombodzi provided their side some hope as both the players played furiously and struck regular boundaries. They brought the match to a point where they needed 20 runs off the final over. Al-Amin Hossain dismissed Mutombodzi, who scored 34 runs from 21 balls, on the third delivery of the over. Tiripano then smashed two consecutive sixes to kept Zimbabwe alive in the match. However, Hossain made a brilliant comeback and restricted Zimbabwe from chasing the target.

Tiripano remained unbeaten at 55 runs from 28 balls. Earlier, after opting to bat first, Bangladesh got off to a decent start as both openers, Liton Das and Tamim Iqbal, struck regular boundaries. However, in the seventh over, due to miscommunication, Das was run out after scoring nine runs. Najmul Hossain Shanto then took the field but failed to leave a mark on the field as he only managed to score six runs before he too was run out, in the 11th over. Mushfiqur Rahim was the next batsman. Both the batsmen played brilliantly, completing their half-century and took their side over the 150-run mark. But soon after that, Wesley Madhevere dismissed Rahim (55). Mahmudullah then joined Iqbal, who went on to amass 7000 runs in ODI. Mahmudullah and Iqbal formed a 106-run partnership before the former was sent back to the pavilion by Charlton Tshuma. Carl Mumba then handed Zimbabwe their most anticipated wicket as he got hold of Iqbal. Bangladesh then failed to form a good partnership afterward and set a 323-run target for Zimbabwe. The third ODI will be played on March 6.

