Taylor Swift donates USD 113,000 to support LGBTQ rights

hollywood

Singer donates USD 113,000 to a company that prevents the passing of bills that are apparently anti-LGBTQ

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift extended support for LGBTQ rights in her home state of Tennessee by donating $113,000 to Tennessee Equality Project (TEP). The company has been working to keep state lawmakers from passing a series of bills that Swift and others characterise as a "slate of hate".

The singer, 29, also penned a handwritten note on why she felt so "inspired by the work" they do. TEP's executive director, Chris Sanders, posted a photo of Swift's letter on the organisation's Facebook page and praised the singer for her gift. "I'm so inspired by the work you do, specifically in organising the recent petition of Tennessee faith leaders standing up against the 'slate of hate' in our state legislature," Swift began her letter.

Sanders thanked the singer for her donation and wrote alongside the picture, "Taylor Swift has been a long time ally to the LGBTQ community. She sees our struggle in Tennessee and continues to add her voice with so many good people, including religious leaders, who are speaking out for love in the face of fear." He revealed Swift's donation amount to support their efforts. Swift broke her apolitical stance before the 2018 mid-term elections in November last year when she urged her followers on Instagram to vote.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates