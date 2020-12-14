Taylor Swift drops remix version of Willow on her birthday

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, who turned 31 on Sunday, has dropped a remix of her single 'Willow', naming it as 'dancing witch' version. After treating her fans with the release of new album 'Evermore', persuaded by her blockbuster 'Folklore' on Friday, Taylor dropped the remix version of her new single Willow on Sunday which marked her 31 birthday.

Taking it to Instagram, the 'Lover' star shared a monochrome picture of her from a garden and wrote, "Not to be all 'iTs mY BiRtHdAY & I jUsT wAnNa DaNcE' but... it is and I do. So we've released the willow dancing witch version, remixed by Elvira, a badass female producer I really respect," using a flexed arm and dancing lady emoticon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Produced by The National's Aaron Dessner, song 'Willow' marks 'Evermore' project's lead single. The remix version, which the 'Cats' actor dropped today is produced by Sweden's Elvira Anderfjard in which the songwriter has played multiple instruments with background vocals in the track.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever