Teacher slits student's throat for rejecting marriage proposal

A school teacher allegedly slit the throat of a Grade-ninth student with a blade in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district on Saturday. The teacher, Shankar, who teaches Hindi at Rockwell High School allegedly entered into the girl's residence forcefully and attacked her with a blade, after she reportedly turned down a marriage proposal.



The locals, on hearing the girl scream, rushed to the scene and shifted her to a local hospital. They thrashed the teacher black and blue and handed him over to the police. The accused also received injuries and was sent to the hospital by the police for treatment. A case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code has been registered and further probe is on. Both the teacher and the student are out of danger.

