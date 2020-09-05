Teacher's Day 2020: Here are a few on-screen teachers that we wish we had in real life

Imagine a teacher, like Ray from Finding Nemo who carried you across the amazing ocean on a field trip every single day while teaching you your daily lessons through an instantly created song, or an absent-minded professor who invents the wackiest inventions ever. Or maybe you're someone who wants to have unparalleled knowledge of time, so someone who has the most incredible powers to teach you life's greatest learnings like the Ancient One in Doctor Strange is your dream professor; we hear you!

There's a unique story behind every teacher on some of the best films. This teacher's day, here are some of the teachers that we would like to celebrate and wish we had classes with too! Who do you think is similar to your favourite teacher?

Ray from Finding Nemo (2003)

When Nemo, a young clownfish, is unexpectedly carried far from home, his overprotective father and Dory, a friendly but forgetful regal blue tang fish, embark on an epic journey to find Nemo. You cannot help but sing about naming the Zones of the open sea with him!

Philip from Flubber (1997)

Philip tries his best to create a new source of energy which will save his college from being shut down. In the process, he ends up creating a rubber-like substance, which helps objects jump higher. Played by the iconic Robin Williams, this is a professor we have kept in our hearts forever.

Rafiki from Lion King (1994)

Naive cub and prince Simba is made to believe that he killed his father, which is why he flees into exile. After several years, Simba returns to claim the kingdom and overthrow the usurper. More than a teacher, Rafiki is the guide we wish we all had in our lives every single day

The Ancient One from Doctor Strange (2010)

Doctor Strange - armed with newly acquired magical powers - is forced to choose whether to return to his life of fortune and status or leave it all behind to defend the world as the most powerful sorcerer in existence. We all need a teacher like The Ancient who can teach us lessons that surpass our imaginations!

Ms.Darbus from High School Musical (2020)

Troy, a popular basketball player, and Gabriella, a shy, brainy newcomer share a passion for singing. When these two polar opposites try out for the school musical, it wreaks havoc on East High's rigid social order. Ms. Darbus is the kind that will seek the gem that we all are and will drive our passion for music and drama, we're getting our head in the game now!

Watch your favourite onscreen teachers this Teacher's Day only on Disney+ Hotstar Premium!

