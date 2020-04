Team India is #TeamMaskForce

Educating about the importance of face mask, Indian cricketers- both men and women- on Saturday came together in a video, making an appeal to fellow countrymen to use a home mask and join the 'team mask force'. Wearing a facial mask for anyone stepping out was made compulsory in Delhi on April 8. Several other states had also made wearing maks compulsory as coronavirus in the country continues to rage. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video in which cricketers were urging people to wear a homemade mask.

The video features the likes of former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Indian captain Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Mithali Raj, Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Rahul Dravid. At the end of the video, Tendulkar also reminded everyone to wash hands at least for 20 seconds and practice social distancing.

Meanwhile, according to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 14,378 people have tested positive for the infection so far in the country and 480 deaths have been reported from across the country due to the coronavirus till now.

