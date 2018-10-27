Teenage cricketer Jemimah bonds with Smriti Mandhana

cricket

India's teenage women's cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues (right) tweeted a picture with her senior Smriti Mandhana recently and wrote: "With a great friend & a fellow cricketer.. always nice to bond with teammates #teamindia @mandhana_smriti."

Smriti Mandhana is an Indian cricketer who plays for the Indian women's national team. In June 2018, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named her as the Best Women's International Cricketer.

Mandhana was born on 18 July 1996 in Mumbai to Smita and Shrinivas Mandhana. When she was two, the family moved to Madhavnagar, Sangli in Maharashtra, where she completed her schooling. Both her father and brother, Shravan, played cricket at the district-level, for Sangli. She was inspired to take up cricket after watching her brother play at the Maharashtra state Under-16s tournaments. At the age of nine, she was selected in the Maharashtra's Under-15 team. At eleven, she was picked for the Maharashtra Under-19s team

