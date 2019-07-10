Teenage girl gets pregnant after being raped by cousin in Andhra Pradesh

crime

The accused identified as Mohan Kumar had allegedly raped his teenage cousin and threatened her not to disclose the matter

Representational Image

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh): Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly raping and impregnating his cousin by luring chocolates, snacks and other eatables. The accused identified as Mohan Kumar had allegedly raped his teenage cousin and threatened her not to disclose the matter.

However, when the family members learned about their daughter's pregnancy, she disclosed Kumar's name. Thus, the parents approached Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and lodged a complaint with the police.

Based on the complaint, police arrested the accused and registered a case against him. During the investigation, the accused revealed that he used lure 13-year-old victim with chocolates, snacks and other eatables. Gradually, he developed a physical relationship with her.

"We came here after knowing that a minor girl became pregnant. After gathering full information, we filed a complaint with the police. We informed the matter to our officer. Based on her suggestion, we will admit the girl in our home for better care," ICDS worker Padma said.

With inputs from PTI

