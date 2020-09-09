Telangana official caught taking Rs 1.12 crore bribe from farmer

Thic picture has been used for representational purpose only

A Telangana government official was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday while accepting Rs 1.12 crore bribe for official favour in a land issue.

According to the ACB, Additional Collector, Medak, Gaddam Nagesh had demanded the bribe from a farmer for issuing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) in respect of his 112 acre land in Chippalturthi village of Narsapur mandal.

He had struck a deal with the farmer for Rs 1.12 crore at the rate of Rs 1 lakh per acre. While Rs 40 lakh was to be given in the form of cash, the remaining bribe amount of Rs 72 lakh was to be paid in the form of five acre land.

The land owner recorded the conversation with the official and lodged a complaint with the ACB, which laid a trap and caught the official red-handed while accepting the bribe including Rs 40 lakh cash.

ACB officials were carrying out searches at the residence of the official and 11 other premises belonging to him and other employees who were working under him.

ACB Deputy Superintendent, Sangareddy, Suryanarayana, who was leading the raids, said searches were on at the Additional Collector's residence in Medak town and other places.

The anti-graft agency seized documents and other items during the raids. The official said they would also open the bank lockers of the accused.

Last month, the ACB had arrested a tahsildar in Keesara mandal near Hyderabad while accepting Rs 1.10 crore bribe in cash from a real estate dealer.

