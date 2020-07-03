Search

Telugu actor Nithiin to tie the knot with fiance Shalini on July 26?

Updated: Jul 03, 2020, 08:40 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Telugu actor Nithiin and Shalini got engaged earlier in February this year and now, reports suggest the duo is all set to tie the knot on July 26!

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account/Nithiin
It was in February this year that the Telugu star Nithiin got engaged to long-time girlfriend Shalini and he had even taken to his Instagram account to share some extravagant pictures from the ceremony. He shared two posts with his fans that only displayed his excitement on such a grand and crucial moment of his life.

In the first picture, he shared a glimpse of the ceremony and asked all of his fans for their blessings. Have a look right here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Pelli panulu started.. Mussssikk startttts âÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸ÂâÂ¤ï¸Â Need ur blessings...ðÂ¤ÂðÂ¤Â

A post shared by N I T H I I N (@actor_nithiin) onFeb 15, 2020 at 12:04am PST

And he went on to share some more pictures for them, take a look in case you missed:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Here are few more from pasupu function ðÂÂÂ #Nithiinshalini

A post shared by N I T H I I N (@actor_nithiin) onFeb 15, 2020 at 2:45am PST

Now, The New Indian Express reports that the duo that was all set to tie the knot this year in April in Dubai, is now reportedly getting married on July 26. However, the official date isn't out yet. Nithiin's sister and producer Nikhitha Reddy, while speaking about his wedding, told the daily, "The marriage date is not yet finalised and we will fix it soon."

The actor was last seen in Bheeshma and is now gearing up for his films Rang De and Check. He will then reprise the role of Ayushmann Khurrana in the Telugu remake of the 2018 thriller AndhaDhun. That's not all, he also has a film with Chaitanya Krishna in his line-up!

