Telugu actor Nithiin to tie the knot with fiance Shalini on July 26?

It was in February this year that the Telugu star Nithiin got engaged to long-time girlfriend Shalini and he had even taken to his Instagram account to share some extravagant pictures from the ceremony. He shared two posts with his fans that only displayed his excitement on such a grand and crucial moment of his life.

In the first picture, he shared a glimpse of the ceremony and asked all of his fans for their blessings. Have a look right here:

And he went on to share some more pictures for them, take a look in case you missed:

Now, The New Indian Express reports that the duo that was all set to tie the knot this year in April in Dubai, is now reportedly getting married on July 26. However, the official date isn't out yet. Nithiin's sister and producer Nikhitha Reddy, while speaking about his wedding, told the daily, "The marriage date is not yet finalised and we will fix it soon."

The actor was last seen in Bheeshma and is now gearing up for his films Rang De and Check. He will then reprise the role of Ayushmann Khurrana in the Telugu remake of the 2018 thriller AndhaDhun. That's not all, he also has a film with Chaitanya Krishna in his line-up!

