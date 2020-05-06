Telugu actor Sivaji Raja admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad following a heart attack

Sivaji Raja, a renowned Telugu actor, was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad on May 5 after he suffered a heart attack. Times of India reports that the actor complained of severe chest pain and was rushed to the emergency department. He's being treated in the ICU, but his health is currently stable, as reported by the portal.

Talking about the same, PRO Suresh Kondeti said, "I just talked to him now. His BP drastically went down and that resulted in a heart attack. He is expected to get a heart stent."

The actor is known to have acted in as many as 400 Telugu films and his recent ones include some immensely successful titles like MLA and Nela Ticket.

