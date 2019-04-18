Telugu TV actresses Bhargavi and Anusha Reddy killed in a road accident

regional-cinema

Bhargavi/picture courtesy: YouTube

Two Telugu television actresses were killed in a car crash in Telangana's Vikarabad district on Wednesday, police said.

The actresses identified as Bhargavi (20) and Anusha Reddy (21) were returning to Hyderabad after completing shooting of a serial. Car driver Chakri and another person Vinay Kumar travelling in the same vehicle were injured.

The police said the car driver tried to avert a collision with a truck coming from the opposite direction and in the process hit a roadside tree near Appareddy Guda in the early hours of the day.

While Bhargavi died on the spot, Anusha Reddy succumbed to her injuries while being shifted to hospital. The injured were admitted to government-run Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad.

Bhargavi was acting in the popular daily soap 'Mutyala Muggu'. Anusha Reddy was an upcoming actress. Both hailed from Telangana.

The television artists had gone to Vikarabad on Monday for shooting in Ananthagiri forest. After completing the shooting, the team was returning to Hyderabad.

Mutyala Muggu is a Telugu drama television series starring Bhumi and Nandika. The story revolves around the life of Bhulaxmi, her mother and family who hails from a remote village called Paderu. Bhulaxmi is a Kabaddi and Bharatanatyam enthusiast who dreams of excelling in sports and pursuing further studies. However, her mother who has a bitter past holds her back from fulfilling her dreams.

More details are awaited.

