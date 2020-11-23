Tenet gets a release date in India; Twinkle Khanna shares mother Dimple Kapadia's video to inform fans

Christopher Nolan's Tenet has been making the news ever since the trailer of the film dropped in. The film has already seen a release in cinema halls in some international markets but is yet to release in India. There's some good news for fans as Dimple Kapadia, who also has a crucial role in the film, has informed the fans about its All india release.

Twinkle Khanna, her daughter, has taken to her Instagram account to share her mother's video. And the release date of the film is December 4 this year. If you remember, this was the date that the makers of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra had booked but the film had to let this go off due to the pandemic. Have a look right here:

For the uninitiated, Tenet had opened in the UK and also released in the USA on September 3. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja had taken to her Instagram story to share her experience of watching the film had so had Twinkle Khanna.

She wrote- "Finally saw Tenet!Mom is so laid-back that she refuses to do any publicity around it but she is incredible. Like Variety says,"A sinister whisper network of international armsdealers emerges,with one of them,Priya (the wonderful Dimple Kapadia, in the film's wiliest performance)"

Dimple Kapadia had a smashing start in the Hindi film industry with the massive success of Bobby in 1973. She then acted in films like Saagar, Aitbaar, Prahaar, Krantiveer, Dil Chahta Hai, Dabangg, Cocktail, Finding Fanny, and Angrezi Medium.

Coming to Twinkle Khanna, she made her debut in Bollywood with Barsaat in 1995 and acted in films like Jaan, Mela, Baadshah, and Joru Ka Ghulam. She's now a successful author.

