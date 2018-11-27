Terrace viewing

things-to-do

Head to an open-air film screening in Bandra for a chilled out cinematic experience

Get cosy and comfortable at a house party-cum-movie screening on a Bandra rooftop this Saturday. Called rooftop movie night, the event boasts of bringing more than just a movie screening to the table.

Its organisers will offer a list of five movies to the audience, which then votes for the one they want to watch. This also acts as an ice-breaker as people argue and try to convince others of their movie choice. People can also vote multiple times. Though this is their first such outdoor event, they've held several editions before this indoors, where films like The Pursuit of Happyness, Jerry McGuire and The Intern (it got the maximum number of votes last time) were screened.

"We will be serving pizza sourced from a vendor but people can also order in their own food and drinks to the venue. This is the first time that we will be hosting it on a rooftop so we've arranged for speakers and fairy lights. We will cap it at 30 people," Shrinivas Shinde, founder, Playace.co, one of the organisers of the event, says.

"This is just an excuse for like-minded strangers to come together. We also play charades after the movie, which ends around 10 pm," he adds. You can bring your own pillows or cushions, though glasses, plates and ice buckets to chill your drinks will be provided. Shoes aren't allowed inside the venue, and plan ahead if you need to park your vehicle.

On December 1, 7 pm onwards AT Chapel Road, Ranwar, Bandra West.

Log on to playace.co/event/event_profile/221

Cost Rs 500

