Test your skill levels at wave-boarding competition in Ghatkopar

Take part in a wave-boarding competition to test your speed and skill levels

Wave-boarding is different from other wheeled sports that have developed a dedicated fan base. For, unlike roller-skating or skateboarding, wave-boarding involves the added difficulty of propelling yourself ahead without setting your feet on the ground.



You now have the chance to put your sense of balance, speed, and skill to the test against other wave-boarders at Wavelord, a decathlon competition that pits city athletes against each other.

“We’re going to set some cones and other obstacles for participants to zig-zag their way through and take a number of turns in a short span of time, which is how the winner will be decided,” says an organiser from Team Waxelo, the branch of Decathlon, R-City, which handles roller-sports and is organising the event.

On: March 17, 8.30 am to 12 pm

At: Decathlon R-City, R-City Mall, LBS Road, Ghatkopar West.

Call: 7506070863

Cost: Rs 200

