Testing humour

A comedy show that is being hosted online features Anu Menon, Manoj Prabakar, Vikash Paul, Kajol Srinivasan, Rabhinder Kannan and Rahul Sridhar. These performers will test new material before an audience, hoping to retain some of the material in the future.

On June 13, 7.45 pm

Log on to insider.in

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news