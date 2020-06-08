Search

Testing humour

Updated: Jun 08, 2020, 10:35 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

These performers will test new material before an audience, hoping to retain some of the material in the future

A comedy show that is being hosted online features Anu Menon, Manoj Prabakar, Vikash Paul, Kajol Srinivasan, Rabhinder Kannan and Rahul Sridhar. These performers will test new material before an audience, hoping to retain some of the material in the future.

On June 13, 7.45 pm
Log on to insider.in

