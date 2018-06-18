Thandie Newton doesn't want her children to pursue acting

Although Thandie Netwon's daughter Nico is set to star in Tim Burton's remake of Disney's Dumbo, she has admitted it was a career choice that she tried to steer her children away from

Thandie Newton says she does not want her children to become actors. The 45-year-old Westworld star has Ripley, 17, Nico, 13, and Booker, four, with her husband Ol Parker.

Although her daughter Nico is set to star in Tim Burton's live-action remake of Disney's Dumbo, she has admitted it was a career choice that she tried to steer her children away from. "I think a lot of people desperately want their kids to get involved, and I tried to steer them away from it. Well, I obviously steered her right towards it, but I just think it's a really difficult profession.

"There's so much rejection, there's so much competition, especially between women. It's a really really tough place to be," Newton said during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

"She's been on endless sets. It is not that she takes it for granted, but it is not a world that she feels she is not entitled to be in," said Newton.

"She has her mum right there like a lioness checking that everything is looked after. You can't stop the industry (from) operating the way it has unless the truth comes out", she said.

