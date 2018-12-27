Dirty doctor molests patients; creepy chemist blackmails and rapes victim

crime

Chemist installs spycams in clinic in Kalyan, finds doctor molesting compounder and patients, blackmails one of them and rapes her; both the perverts have been arrested

CCTV footage shows the doctor has molested several patients

The Kolsewadi police in Kalyan have arrested a doctor and a chemist for allegedly raping a minor staffer employed in the doctor's clinic. But while the arrest came after the complaint of the minor staffer, the police investigation has opened a can of worms. The doctor molested many of his patients, and the chemist recorded these encounters through spy cameras, and then blackmailed the survivors.

The Kolsewadi police have recovered more than 50 such videos from the chemist's possession. They said a few months ago, the doctor, identified as Taj Ansari, 39, bought a shop from the chemist, Dildar Shaikh, 42. Shaikh sold him a gala (room) adjacent to his pharmacy. The deal was finalised for Rs 20 lakh but Ansari only gave him R18 lakh saying he would pay the remaining amount as soon as possible. Four months ago they quarrelled over the remaining amount after Ansari told Shaikh to forget about the money.



Shaikh blackmailed the doctor with CCTV footage of the molestations

No healing at this clinic

After this altercation, Shaikh, who had earlier been given a spare key (by Ansari) to the clinic, installed four spy cameras inside. Police said later Shaikh checked the recordings and was stunned to see Ansari molest many women and children. He even molested eunuchs who visited his clinic. Shaikh started blackmailing the women. When Shaikh found footage of Ansari and the staffer in a compromising position, he started asking for sexual favours from her, too.

Minor lodges complaint

"Shaikh threatened the staffer with making the videos viral if she did not give in to his demands. The staffer had no choice, but later went to the told police. During a search of the doctor's cabin we found spy cameras and several such videos of Ansari with women of every age," said a police officer.

Sahebrao Salve, inspector of Kolsewadi police station said, "Doctor Ansari used to lure women patients by promising money to those in need of financial help. He would also trap them emotionally and force them into a relationship with him. Shaikh used to take advantage of videos of the doctor with patients."

He added, "So far we have had one complaint and registered a rape case under IPC and the POCSO Act against both, and added IT sections for making videos. We are approaching patients and asking them to register complaints."

