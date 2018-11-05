Thane Crime: Man allegedly kills wife over doubts about her character

crime

The accused Maylari Gouda (40) suspected his 33-year-old wife Shalini of having illicit relationships with two men living in the same area

Representational Image

A man allegedly killed his wife, in Nalasopara, neighbouring Palghar district over doubts about her character, police said on Monday.

The accused Maylari Gouda (40) suspected his 33-year-old wife Shalini of having illicit relationships with two men living in the same area. The couple used to have frequent quarrels over this issue, a Tulinj police station official said.

"He slit her throat in the early hours of Saturday. We have registered a case of murder and further probe is on," the official said.

In another incident, a 10-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped by her uncle in east Delhi's Shakarpur on Sunday, the police said. The girl had gone to her aunt's house, which was across the road from her place, where her uncle, 32, allegedly raped her, the police said. She told her parents about the incident, following which the police were informed about the same, police said.

A case was registered against the girl's uncle and the girl was sent for a medical examination, they said, adding that the man is absconding.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates