The art of making paper at home
Learn the art of making paper from scratch at this workshop by Bengaluru-based artist Ravikumar Kashi, who expresses himself via mediums like paintings, sculptures and photography. Kashi learnt the art of making paper from the Glasgow School of Art, UK, before he moved on to learning Hanji, a traditional Korean papermaking form.
Participants will learn the history of hand-made papermaking and the difference between primary, secondary, tertiary and second-hand paper. "They will be taken through techniques of how to make recycled paper from discarded paper, how to shape it into different forms and make sculptures. They will also learn pulp painting, where coloured pulp is used to create art," Kashi shares.
ON March 30, 10 am
AT Piramal Museum of Art, Piramal Tower, Peninsula Corporate Park, Lower Parel
CALL 30466981
Email artfoundation@piramal.com
LOG ON TO insider.in
Cost Rs 2,500
