The beat of her drum

If you love the beat of the drums and little anecdotes of musical journeys, join drummer Raghavi Bajaj. All of 22, the drummer, pianist and guitarist from New Delhi has been on the music scene for over 14 years.

She is all set to take over My Scoot's Musical Bonding Session. Get an insider's view into the music industry, pick up tips to improve your drum and piano-playing skills, and jam with the drummer in an hour-and-a-half-long session.

On July 10, 7 pm

Cost Rs 100

Log on to insider.in

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news