The best of Chekhov
Enter the world of Russian realist playwright and short-story writer Anton Pavlovich Chekhov and his characters. Known for prolific literary works such as The Cherry Orchard (1904), The Seagull (1896) and Uncle Vanya (1898) among others, binge-watch a compilation of some of his greatest short plays on your couch.
On Today, 9.30 pm onwards
Cost Rs 199 onwards
